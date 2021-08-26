The heatwave continues; drought is spreading across central Indiana

So far this has been the warmest week of the year with highs in the 90s for 5 of the past 6 days. The hot streak was interrupted by heavy rain and cloud cover on Wednesday but resumed Thursday and will continue through the weekend. The humidity will be high enough to keep the afternoon heat index near 105 degrees so a Heat Advisory will likely be issued over the next few days.

August has also been a very dry month with only .36″ of rain through the 24th. Indianapolis received 1.32″ of rain Wednesday for the wettest day in almost two months. Abnormally dry conditions have spread across most of the state and moderate drought conditions are developing, mainly north of I-70. We’ll have a daily chance for scattered afternoon storms through early next week. Computer models are predicting 1-2″

of rain.

