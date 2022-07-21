Thursday was our 15th, 90° day in the past 38 days and there is more heat to come The longest heatwave of the season is underway and we’ll see a streak of days with highs in the 90s and the heat index near 100°, before the heat subsides.

Expect sunny, humid, hot weather through Saturday and a chance for scattered storms Sunday. Our weather will be unsettled next week with a series of waves moving through. We’ll have a daily chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms each day through Thursday. As of this writing, computer models are indicating 1-2″ of rain during that time frame.

We have a rainfall deficit approaching 5″ for the summer so far. The extreme dryness has pushed more than 30% of the corn and soybean crops into the fair category and our current soil moisture surplus stands a 5%, so we could really use more rain.

Be sure to drink plenty of water, dress for the heat and double-check the backseat for kids and pets.

The heat and humidity will be with us through the weekend.

Most of Indiana is dealing with drought the summer.

A daily chance for rain starts Sunday.