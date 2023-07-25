Before we talk about the upcoming heat, skies have returned to hazy conditions that we are all too familiar with, unfortunately. Smoke from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and in Canada have given Central Indiana hazy skies once again. AQI readings were around 150-151 at its peak, which is around the peak of the “Unhealthy for Some” category. Luckily, shifting winds will get the smoke out of here over the next day. This shift will also usher in more humid air and heat.

The hot dome that’s been pretty much dormant in the southwestern portion of the United States is on its way to the Midwest. It will expand to us here and to plenty of states out in the eastern United States with the hottest and most humid air. Heat Advisories are already starting to appear in portions of Illinois and Iowa. As this occurs, the continued ‘ring of fire’ pattern will attempt to give us a few showers or storms overnight with a better chance in the morning.

Storms overall will have limited impacts around Central Indiana in the morning. However, keep an eye on the forecast and the radar as you head out the door. Depending on what occurs during the ‘break’ midday, a few more storms could pop up following the morning convection. If this does happen, a few of those could turn severe. The Storm Prediction Center has Indy Metro either in a level one Marginal Risk or a level two Slight Risk for severe weather. Northern Indiana is under a level three Enhanced Risk as most of the severe activity will likely stay and be more organized there.

Wednesday will serve as the “transition” day as the heat dome expands to Indiana. We’ve only had six days of 90s this year with the warmest being on June 30 (91°). We are overdue for some heat. The temperatures will start to surge midweek and will be felt Thursday and Friday at its peak. Heat indices at or above 100° are likely in spots Thursday and especially on Friday. Thunderstorms with a cold front on Saturday will give us relief from the humidity starting Sunday and into next week.

Forecast Heat Indices Wednesday Forecast Heat Indices Thursday Forecast Heat Indices Friday

Be safe over the next few days, as this will be a big “Summer wake-up call” for Central Indiana.