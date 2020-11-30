First snow of the season, coldest air since February

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for east central Indiana through 7 a.m. Tuesday. The first snow of the season had moved into central Indiana, and so far the impact on the roads has been minimal.

As temperatures fall into the mid-20s overnight, wet roads will freeze and an icy glaze will be around for Tuesday morning. The heaviest accumulation will be east of U.S. 31, where 1-2″ of snow may accumulate.

Gusty winds will bring the coldest air since February with overnight temperatures in the 20s and the wind chill in the teens. Low temperatures will be in the for the rest of the week. Expect a cold Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 30s. Highs temperatures will finally rise into the 40s Thursday, and we’ll stay cool and dry through the weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues overnight.

1-2″ of snow is possible east of U.S. 31.

Temperatures will stay near freezing Tuesday.

Lows will be in the 20s all week long.

Let’s hope for a better snow season this winter.