The final weekend of Summer is here; rain is likely early next week

This is the final weekend of summer and Hoosiers will enjoy sunny skies and warmer temperatures and higher humidity. We’ll have a slight chance for a scattered showers this weekend but expect mainly dry conditions. We’ll have a better chance for rain next week with a daily chance for rain Monday through Wednesday.

Fall begins Wednesday at 3:20pm. The sun’s most direct rays will be along the equator. and that means we’ll see daylight hours grow shorter and nights grow longer. The average temperatures will continue to fall and so will our risk for strong to severe storms.

We have had almost two inches of rain this month.

We have had 15 dry weekends this year.

Expect a warm, dry Saturday.

Expect a warm, dry Sunday.

Next week will start with rain.

