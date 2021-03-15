Expect snow this week after final week of winter starts with freezing rain

The calendar says the final week of winter is here, but the season is not going away quietly. Hoosiers saw a mix of freezing rain and rain Monday morning before the precipitation changed to rain. Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour were recorded, and temperatures tumbled during the day.

Our weather will rebound as skies will clear, and temperatures will warm into the 50s Tuesday. Our warm up will continue into Wednesday. For St. Patrick’s Day, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the 60s.

An approaching cold front will spread rain across the state Wednesday night through Thursday. Rain will cool temperatures in the 50s Thursday. As we get colder late Thursday night, rain will change to flurries and continue through Friday morning. We’ll stay chilly on Friday with highs in the 40s.

Spring begins Saturday, and we’ll find it dry and warmer this weekend. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and in the 60s Sunday.

Monday was a windy, wet, cool day.

March has been a mild month so far.

We’ve had almost an inch of rain this month.

This will be a cool week of weather.

Spring begins this weekend.