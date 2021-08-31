The end of meteorological summer; September starts mild and dry

August will go into the record book as a warm, dry month. Temperatures were 3 degrees above average, and we had 11 90-degree days. After two days with measurable rainfall, dry weather will return Wednesday, and we’ll have sunny skies with low humidity. Expect highs near 80 and cool mornings with lows near 60 degrees for Thursday and Friday. Hoosiers will enjoy three days before our next chance for rain arrives Saturday.

Summer Recap

Today marks the end of meteorological summer so here’s a seasonal recap. Our warmest day was a high of 94 degrees on August 24th. We had 17 days with highs in the 90s, 2 below average. Our wettest day came on July 1st with 2.78″of rain. We finished the summer with 15.83″ of rain, more than three inches above average.

August was a mild month.

August was a dry month.

This was a wet summer.

Temperatures will stay below average for the next four days.