The dry streak continues for central Indiana and here comes the heat and humidity

Summer starts at 5:44pm on Saturday and the final week of Spring began with mild temperatures and low humidity. Now the heat is starting to build again. We’ll stay with sunny skies and highs in the 80s through Thursday. We’ll find it warmer and more humid through Saturday with highs in the low 90s.

After a wet start to June we haven’t had measurable rainfall in the past 12 days and our extended stretch of dry weather will continue through the rest of the work week. Our next chance for scattered thunderstorms will not come until this weekend.

Summer starts this weekend.

We’ve only had a trace of rain over the past two weeks.

Temperatures have been above average so far this month.

Temperatures will be warmer for the next four days.

Be careful in the heat this week.

Be sure to double check the backseat for kids and pets.