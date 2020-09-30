The driest September in Indianapolis history; October will open cool, windy and wet

September 2020 will go into the record books as the driest September on record as we only had .12″ of rain for the month. Our two-month rainfall deficit has now exceeded four inches and all open burning is now banned in 14 counties until further notice.

After a dry, warm September, October will open chilly and wet. Our second cold front of the week will move across the state and bring a chance for rain late Thursday. As the front moves across the state winds will gust up to 25 miles per hour. While it will be a blustery day, rainfall amounts will be light with less than a tenth of an inch of rain expected.

Behind the cold front cooler air will move in and highs will be in the 60s Thursday and and in the 50s Friday. We’ll also have some chilly mornings and scattered light frost will be possible early Saturday.

A third cold front will affect the state this weekend. This system will have more moisture to work with and we’ll have a stronger chance for rain. Rain will move in Saturday night through Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s Sunday and over a half-inch of rain is likely through Monday morning.

We set a record for our lack of rain in September.

We have been very dry for the past two months.

Open burning is now banned in 14 counties across the state.

Expect widely scattered showers Thursday afternoon.

Expect gusty winds Thursday.

Thursday will be a cooler day

Rain is likely by Sunday morning.

Rain will continue through Sunday afternoon.

Sunday will be the wettest day we’ve had in two months.