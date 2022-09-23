Rain chances will increase Friday evening and a few showers are likely during Football Friday Night. . Not everyone will get wet as these showers will be widely scattered in nature, but some will need rain gear. Another wave of rain will pass through overnight and a few showers will linger into early Saturday morning. Skies brighten Saturday afternoon and temperatures will rise to the mid 70s.

A few spotty showers will be possible on Sunday but overall, it’s looking to be a great day to tailgate ahead of the Colts home game against the Chiefs. The chance of rain will dictate whether the roof and window are open or closed during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

A streak of sunny days starts Monday. We’re back into some chilly mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the 60s next week. The first full week of fall will be running 5° to 10° below average with out best chance for rain coming Tuesday.

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Depression Nine had formed in the Caribbean and will gain strength this weekend. The storm will become Tropical Storm Hermine overnight and reach hurricane status before threatening Cuba by Sunday. The storm will continue to intensify and become a category two hurricane by the time it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll have to watch this storm carefully as it could strike the US mainland by Monday.

September has been a mild month.

Dry weekend have been rare this year.

We’ll see a few showers early Saturday.

Saturday will be a windy, mild day.

We’ll see a few showers early Sunday.

Sunday will be a windy, mild day.