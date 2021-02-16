Coldest night of season Tuesday; More snow coming to central Indiana

After a record-setting 6.8″ of snow Monday, Indianapolis received another 1.3″ of snow early Tuesday morning for a storm total of 8.1″. We had sunny skies Tuesday, and with clear skies, overnight low temperatures will fall near and below zero.

Wednesday will be another bitter cold day. The day will start with sunshine and end with clouds. We’ll have a chance for light snow, mainly south of I-70, Wednesday night through Thursday.

The streak of consecutive days below freezing has now stretched to 11 for Indianapolis, and relief from the cold wave is not coming soon enough. Temperatures are forecast to stay below freezing for at least the next four days.

Heavy snow has blanketed the region this week.

The cold wave continues for central Indiana.

We have had more than 10 inches of snow this month.

We have already exceeded last season’s snow total.

We have finally caught up on snow for the season.

Lows will fall below zero overnight.

Highs will be in the teens Wednesday.

More snow is likely Thursday.