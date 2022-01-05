The coldest air of the season is moving into central Indiana

Our first blast of bitter cold for the new year is on the way. Ahead of an approaching cold front we’ll had winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour on Wednesday. Behind the front we’ll lows in the teens overnight and highs will struggle to get out of the teens Thursday. We’ll also have a chance for snow showers on Thursday as a strong storm system moves by to our south. We’ll have to watch the storm track to determine where the heaviest precipitation will fall. Right now it looks as if the bulk of the moisture will stay south of Indiana. We could use some snow, we’ve only had a half inch so far this season.

The coldest air of the season will move in Thursday night. Expect single-digit low temperatures for Friday morning. After a chilly Friday temperatures will moderate over the weekend. We’ll have rain late Saturday through early Saturday with highs near 40 degrees.

We had gusty winds across central Indiana Wednesday.

This will be the coldest night of the season so far.

Daylight time is slowly growing.

Expect clouds and flurries Thursday.

Highs will be in the teens this Thursday.

It will be warmer this weekend with a chance for rain.