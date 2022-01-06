The coldest air of the season is here; turning even colder overnight

The coldest air of the season, so far, has arrived in central Indiana and we turn even colder as we head into Friday. You’ll need all the heavy winter layers today. Wind chills Thursday morning dropped below zero in many locations, while the actual air temperature in Indianapolis dropped to 13°. That’s the coldest since Feb. 20, 2021. With wind chills struggling to get out of teens this afternoon, wind chills will still likely be in the single digits and lower teens.

A winter storm is tracked to travel primarily south of the state this morning and afternoon. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for portions of southern Indiana while Winter Storm Warnings are in place across portions of Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Here at home, most of us will miss out on the snow altogether. While a few flurries could certainly fly this afternoon, most won’t see any snowfall. Our counties farthest south in central Indiana do have the chance to see some very light accumulating snowfall, but even then, it won’t be much.

Much more impactful than the snow for us is the cold air. Temperatures overnight will fall to the single digits, sending wind chills back below zero. Many locations by Friday morning could be feeling near 10° below as you start your day.

A brief “warmup” gets underway for the first half of the weekend with temperatures climbing to the upper 30s and lower 40s. However, it will still be cool with a wind chill several degrees colder than it actually is. Rain also returns on Saturday evening ahead of our next colder blast of air that will send temperatures falling on Sunday. It will be back to bitter cold conditions by early next week.