Cold wave lingers; more snow on the way

A very active weather pattern will continue this week, and we’ll have several chances for snow. Our first wave of snow spread across the state Monday. A second storm system was responsible for our snow that came on Wednesday.

We’ll have a few flurries Friday with another chance for snow coming Saturday. Sunday will be the coldest day of the season so far with single-digit highs statewide.

Our week began Sunday morning with a low temperature of zero, and this will be the coldest week of the winter so far. Highs have been below freezing for the past five days in a row, and we are forecast to stay below freezing for the next seven days. We’ve started and will end the week with single-digit low temperatures.

We have had just over 2″ of snow this month.

Lows will be in the teens overnight.

This has been a very cloudy month so far.

Highs will be in the 20s tomorrow.

Highs temperatures have been below freezing for the past six days.

The coldest temperatures of the season will come this weekend.