The cold isn’t easing and snow chances return this weekend

Conditions Friday morning weren’t nearly as messy as they were early Thursday morning. There have been a few flurries in the area but the day will be dry. However, with snow still on the ground and some roads, mainly side streets, that haven’t been fully cleared, there could be some slick spots. The road conditions may have improved but the temperatures have not. They are still cold. You’ll want all the layers as you’re heading out the door. Wind chill temperatures Friday morning have been in the single digits and lower teens. There will be a few peeks of sunshine this afternoon, however, skies will stay mostly cloudy as temperatures rise into the mid 20s.

Snow showers return as we head into the weekend but this round isn’t going to bring a lot. A few passing snow showers will be possible during the morning and afternoon on Saturday. Not everyone sees the snow and those that do will likely only see minor accumulations. We turn mostly cloudy again for Valentine’s Day on Sunday but temperatures turn even colder. Wind chill temperatures by Sunday morning could drop below zero while actual temperatures only peak in the low 20s.

A more robust system comes through early next week and brings with it the potential for more significant snowfall. This is something we will watch closely and bring you updates as we get closer.