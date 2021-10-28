The cloudy, windy, wet, cool weather continues for central Indiana

A slow-moving, strong storm system brought 20 to 30 mph wind gusts and half inch to an inch of rain Thursday. Rain will continue overnight with patchy dense fog likely by sunrise. Rain will be heavy at times Friday and continue through early Saturday. Up to a half inch of rain is likely and the rain will keep us cool with high temperatures in the 50s.

Indianapolis averages 3.22″ of rain for the month. So far this October Indianapolis has received 7.17″ of rain, making this month the fifth wettest October on record so far.

Dry weather with sunny skies will return for the second half of the weekend with highs in the 60s for Halloween on Sunday.

Low pressure will keep us cloudy, windy, cool and wet.

Rain will be heavy at times Friday.

Rain will continue through early Saturday.

Another half-inch of rain is likely through Saturday.

So far this has been the fifth wettest October on record.