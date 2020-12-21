The Christmas Star will be visible this week; Colder air and snow arrive by Christmas Eve

If you’re a stargazer, you’ve likely noticed Jupiter and Saturn have been getting closer together since the summer. And they’re currently visible in our night sky, inching ever closer to one another. From tonight through December 25, they will become even cozier. Look for the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction low in the western sky for about an hour after sunset each evening during this time. You’d have to go all the way back to just before dawn on March 4, 1226, to see a closer alignment between these objects visible in the night sky.

So far this has been a mild December with temperatures running 3 degrees above average. Our first cold front of the week brought widely scattered showers for the start of Winter on Monday.

Sunshine will return Tuesday and temperatures will be a little warmer.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 50s. Our next cold front will bring rain in the afternoon and up to a quarter inch is likely through the evening. Colder air associated with the front will move in and cause rain to change to snow showers by Thursday morning.

For those who want a “White Christmas” you may be in luck this year. Snow showers are likely Christmas Eve through early Christmas Day and it will be much colder with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.

Last year on Christmas Day the high was 62 degrees.

