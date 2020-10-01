The chilly open to October extends into the weekend

This open to October is a far cry from where we were last year. October of 2019 opened with a high temperature of 92°, the warmest open to an October in Indianapolis on record. In fact, that’s the warmest temperature ever recorded in Indianapolis during the month of October. This year, many across central Indiana didn’t even break 70°.

The rest of the evening will be breezy and cool. Showers will dissipate as the sun goes down as we turn dry and partly cloudy overnight. Winds ease late tonight and temperatures drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s by early Friday morning.

We had a few showers today but they didn’t do much to help our worsening drought conditions. Moderate Drought has now expanded across much of west and south-central Indiana. Since August 19th, Indianapolis has only picked up 0.12″ of rain. That’s the driest for the dates on record. In 6 weeks, Indianapolis is nearly 4.50″ short of the average rainfall.

Our next best chance for rain comes with a clipper system on Sunday. However, the overall rainfall totals are looking less and less impressive as we get closer to this system.