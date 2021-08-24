The 90-degree streak continues but some rain is on the way; tornado outbreak 5-year anniversary

August has been a mild month with temperatures two degrees above average. So far this has been be the warmest week of the year with four consecutive days with highs in the 90s. The hot streak will continue through the weekend with highs in the 90s. The humidity will be high enough to keep the afternoon heat index near 105 degrees so a Heat Advisory continues through Wednesday..

August has also been a very dry month with only .36″ of rain. We are entering the first category of drought over the northern half of the state and some major relief is in sight. We’ll have a daily chance for isolated storms through early next week.

Today marks the five-year anniversary of the August 24, 2016 tornado outbreak. 11 tornadoes struck Indiana that day, including one that destroyed the Starbucks location near the Markland Mall in Kokomo. An additional 11 tornadoes struck northwest Ohio and two in Windsor, Canada.

