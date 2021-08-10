The 90-degree streak continues: a daily chance for scattered storms

After a very dry start to the month, more active weather will be with us this week. Scattered, strong storms will move south across central Indiana after midnight through Wednesday morning. Expect a daily chance for scattered, strong storms through Friday. Up to an inch of much-needed rain is likely this week. This will be a warm, humid week with highs near 90.

Summer across central Indiana has gone from very wet to extremely dry. From June 1 through mid-July, Indianapolis receive almost 14″ of rain. We were more than 6″ above average for the time frame. Then the pendulum swung the other way. From July 18 through August 10, we have had just four days with measurable rainfall, and only .14″ of rain has fallen.

A cold front will move across the state late Friday. Behind the cold front, we’ll have more pleasant weather for race weekend. We’ll have sunny skies, lower humidity and milder temperatures with highs expected to be in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Tuesday was the warmest day of the month so far.

We have had eight, 90-degree days this month.

We have had four wet days this month.

