80-degree streak continues for central Indiana with growing chance of rain

The streak of 80-degree days continues for Indianapolis, which now sitting at five days in a row. The warm weather continue for a few more days before scattered showers and thunderstorms move in and cool us down.

Expect a dry Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, but the warm-weather streak will continue. Rainfall will be more widespread on Friday, and temperatures will be much cooler. Highs will be near 70 degrees Friday. Over those three wet days, up to an inch of rain will be likely.

Cooler air will move in behind the cold front, and we’ll have sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s for Saturday. Sunshine will prevail through the weekend with highs in the mid 70s for the Indy 500 on Sunday and for Memorial Day.

So far this month, we’ve had only 40% of possible sunshine.

Highs will be in the 80s Tuesday afternoon.

After a cool start, May has warmed up.

Farmers are making progress with spring planting.

Expect a daily chance for rain later this week.