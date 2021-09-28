The 80-degree streak continues; daily chance for rain on the way

The Summer-like temperatures we’ve had this week will continue for a few more days. The average high this time of year is 74 degrees and so far this month temperatures have averaged 1.5 degrees above average. Indianapolis has had 102, 60-degree days this year, 101 days is average, and highs will stay in the 80s through Thursday.

Some areas have had as much a s seven inches of rain this month and our rain surplus has eased the abnormally dry conditions that had spread across most of the state. Indianapolis has had eight days with measurable rainfall this month and over five inches of rain has fallen. We’ll stay dry this week, with our next chance for rain moving staring Saturday night. Rain will continue Sunday with up to a half-inch of rain falling through Monday afternoon.

We’ve had extra cloud cover this month.

This has been a mild September.

We’ve had more 80-degree days than usual.

Temperatures will stay above average this week.

This has been a wet month.

Rain will move into the state this weekend.