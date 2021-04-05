The 70s streak continues this week; several days of rain are on the way

The work week got off to a great start with sunny skies. The high temperature was 77 degrees, making Monday the warmest day of the year so far. Our streak of 70-degree days will stretch for two more days before our next storm system rolls in.

Scattered showers will develop ahead of a cold front Wednesday night. Rain and a few isolated thunderstorms will be more widespread across the state Thursday. Our weather will stay unsettled with a daily chance for scattered showers in the forecast through the weekend.

April is one of the wettest and fastest warming months of the year. We average 3.81″ or rain and severe storms are common. We average 4 tornadoes during the month. Since we gain and hour and 12 minutes of daylight length by the end of the month, we go from an average high of 58 degrees to an average high of 68 degrees by April 30th.

Monday was the warmest day of the year so far.

The mild weather will continue this week.

Rain chances rise later this week.

We average almost 4 inches of rain this month.

Expect a mild April.

We gain over an hour of daylight this month.