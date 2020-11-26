Thanksgiving forecast before December arrives like a wrecking ball

Rain flooded many yards this week with an inch or more of rain throughout much of the area. We could have a few raindrops this Thanksgiving morning but nothing substantial. The clouds will stick throughout the day so even when we hit our above average temperature of 50 degrees it will still feel chilly.

Friday will be a great opportunity to finish up yard work or hang outdoor Christmas lights! I would recommend getting on that because next week will bring the start of December and the first snowfall of the season.

We’ll see temperatures drop dramatically Monday and that will allow rain to change to snow. Accumulating snow could continue Tuesday with flurries on Wednesday.