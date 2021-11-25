Thanksgiving day starts with rain, ends dry and much colder

Happy Thanksgiving! We are off to a wet start on the holiday. Showers have been moving across the area out ahead of a cold front heading our way. Rain will continue to push east into the morning and we’ll start to see drier conditions by late morning and the afternoon.

We’ve already hit our high temperature for the day. Indianapolis was at 54° early Thursday morning. The rain and the cold front passing today will only cause temperatures to through the day. Plan on late afternoon temperatures to be in the lower 40s, with wind chill temperatures in the lower 30s.

We will be drier and much chillier this evening and a few flurries can’t be ruled out. If you have plans to get up early for Black Friday shopping, it will be cold Friday morning. Wind chill temperatures will be down in the teens to start the day. We’ll get more sunshine around tomorrow but that won’t do much to help the temperatures. Highs tomorrow will only rise to the mid 30s. That means it will also be cold for the Circle of Lights ceremony on Monument Circle. Head out, have fun, just bundle up!