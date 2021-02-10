Temps to stay below freezing this week; more snow on the way

A very active weather pattern will continue this week, and we’ll have several chances for snow. Our first wave of snow spread across the state Monday. A second storm system was responsible for our snow that began Wednesday and will continue overnight. 1-2″ of snow will accumulate by Thursday morning.

We’ll have dry weather Friday with another chance for snow coming Saturday. Sunday will be the coldest day of the season so far with single-digit-highs statewide.

Our week began Sunday morning with a low temperature of zero, and this will be the coldest week of the winter so far. Highs have been below freezing for the past five days in a row, and we are forecast to stay below freezing for the next seven days. We’ve started and will end the week with single-digit low temperatures.

Light snow will continue across the state overnight.

1-2″ of snow will accumulate overnight.

So far this month we’ve had 2″ of snow.

Our seasonal snow is still well below average.

We have been below freezing for the past five days.

Expect very cold nights all week long.