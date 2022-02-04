Temperatures will stay below freezing across central Indiana for the next four days

A powerful storm system moved across the state this week and soaked central Indiana with an inch of rain, followed by up to a foot of snow. Now, that snowpack will join forces with cold air and light winds and give us a very cold night. Temperatures will fall into the single-digits south of I-70. Over the northern half of the state when the snow depth is around ten inches, low temperatures will plunge below zero. We’ll have enough wind to create wind chill below zero.

A cold front will move across the state overnight and bring a few flurries. North central Indiana may see enough snow showers for a dusting by morning. This going to be a very cold weekend with highs in the teens Saturday and in the 20s Sunday. The good news is that this will be a dry weekend, for the only the second time so far this year.

Next week will start with dry weather but temperatures will stay below freezing. By Wednesday highs will rise into the mid-30s. Our next chance for snow will come late next week with some accumulation by the end of the week.

Seven to nine inches of snow fell in the I-70 corridor this week.

Over a foot of snow fell across north central Indiana this week.

Travel advisories are in effect across the state.

Central Indiana’s seasonal snow is still below average.

We have only had one, dry weekend this year.

Saturday will be a very cold day.

Expect a sunny Sunday.