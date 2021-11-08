Temps cool down this week; brace for first rain of November

So far this month, central Indiana has had extra sunshine. Temperatures have been six degrees below average, and we haven’t had any rain.

Cooler air will move in later this week, and our chances for rain will increase. We’ll see a few showers later Tuesday evening with a better chance for rain coming Thursday and Friday.

Over the weekend, we’ll stay chilly with lows below freezing and highs near 40 degrees. The average date of first snow for central Indiana is November 19. We’ll have a chance for light precipitation Saturday and Sunday and a few flurries will be possible.

We’ve had more sunshine than normal so far this month.

We will have more than 10 hours of daylight Tuesday.

The forecast is for near average temperatures this month.

So far, this month has been cooler than average.

Temperatures will cool down later this week.