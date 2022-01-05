Temperatures tumbling on a windy Wednesday

Big changes are in the works today as much colder air is settling into the state. These colder temperatures are coming on very gusty winds that are shifting out of the west this morning. A Wind Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 6 p.m. Winds gusting up to 45 mph will be possible. We’ve already seen winds gusting in excess of 40 mph this morning. This could knock down tree limbs, cause some power outages and even make travel difficult. Be sure to have loose outdoor items secured or brought in.

Temperatures have already hit their warmest of the day and will only tumble from here. The temperature was at 39° at midnight in Indianapolis. By the afternoon, we will have fallen to the mid 20s with wind chills sinking into the teens and single digits.

Frigid air will linger for the next couple of days with wind chills Thursday morning hovering in the single digits and some locations could fall subzero. Thursday afternoon will struggle to rise out of the teens while a low pressure system dives south and sends snow primarily south of the state. It’s not out of the question to have a few light snow showers still impact our far sourthern counties tomorrow afternoon, but trends continue to make that less likely.

The cold continues on into Friday as air temperatures by the morning will be in the single digits and subzero wind chills are likely. We have to wait until the weekend to get milder conditions. Temperatures go back above average on Saturday before we “welcome” another shot of arctic air Sunday into early next week.