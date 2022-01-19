Temperatures tumble today!

We’re transitioning back to much colder air today! A cold front moving through the region on Wednesday will slide through Indiana and send temperatures tumbling. We started off the morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. With breezy winds shifting out of the northwest, behind the cold front, cause temperatures to drop to the low 30s by the afternoon! By then, expect wind chills to have fallen into the teens.

A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out this morning but most of us will be dry. However, by the evening hours a few areas of flurries and light snow showers, mainly in our southern counties, can’t be ruled out. Areas that do get snow could see some slick roads conditions, so be careful while traveling. This system will be most impactful in the snow department for areas in southern Indiana and Kentucky. That’s where we find a Winter Weather Advisory that goes in effect late this afternoon and lasts through early Thursday morning. In addition to the snowfall to our south, lake effect snow will also be impacting for northern Indiana, where Winter Weather Advisories have also been issued.

We will be MUCH colder as we head into Thursday morning. Air temperatures will be in the mid teens but some locations could have wind chill temperatures dropping below zero! The cold air settles in and will stick with us into next week.