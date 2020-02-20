Temperatures to warm but rain follows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High pressure is in control today, blocking out all the wet weather to our south. We'll see more sunshine as the day goes on and the center of that high gets closer to us.

Sunglasses will be needed Thursday along with your coat and gloves. We'll be a little cooler than we were yesterday and wind chills will only be in the teens even at the warmest part of the afternoon.

Wind chills have been as cold as 11 degrees this morning but mainly have been in the teens.

The wind is going to shift to the southwest on Friday thanks to that high pressure system sliding through. We will be sunny and a couple degrees warmer but we'll really feel the difference this weekend. Temperatures are going to soar above average and we shouldn't get rain until at least Sunday night.