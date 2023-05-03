We are kicked-off the day chilly as lows fell near 40° with wind chills in the lower 30s! The lingering cloud cover this morning will keep temperatures on the cooler side through the lunch hour. However, skies will brighten by the afternoon and temperatures are going to improve. Highs will be mild and rise into the lower 60s.

The second half of the week is looking much better compared to the start. The slow-moving low pressure system that has kept showers and clouds around early in the week will depart today! Central Indiana will have a run of sunshine with high pressure building into the Ohio Valley.

Temperatures will also gradually rise through the extended period. This weekend is going to be ideal for runners and spectators participating in the Indy Mini Marathon! Lows will drop into the lower 50s at the start of the race Saturday. Mostly sunny skies will help temperatures quickly rise throughout the day with highs in the lower to mid-70s! Rain and storm chances return by Monday.