Temperatures to get warmer; low rain chances

No more widespread rain today but temperatures continue to struggle. Wednesday we were supposed to make it into the 60s but IND only topped off at a 58 degree reading; very much because we could not break through that cloud cover. Today we will still have clouds but at least partial sun is expected to help us out a little. We’ll still have an easterly breeze but not the 30 mph gusts we had yesterday. Highs should be in the 70s this time of the year but we won’t get back to that until Friday.

We have an isolated light shower chance in our SE counties Thursday and Friday but most of the day and area will stay dry. This weekend we’ll also have only isolated showers and the rain will be under a quarter inch for most.

Highs return to the 80s for the long weekend and overnight lows will be noticeably mild as they only drop to the 60s!