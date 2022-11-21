Weather pattern shift

We’re off to a new week and a new weather pattern is taking hold. After spending 10 straight days with temperatures below average, we are starting to turn things around. We saw the coldest air of the season, so far, over the weekend. Temperatures dropped to the teens both Saturday and Sunday morning. The bitter cold air has pushed back to the north and our winds have shifted out of the southwest. That warmer airflow and sunshine will help send temperatures back to more seasonal levels this week.

A coat is still needed as temperatures Monday morning started off in the 20s, with wind chills in the teens. Today will still come in as a day below average, but it’s an improvement. Monday afternoon will bring temperatures in the mid 40s. We haven’t been in the 40s since Monday of the previous week. It will be breezy though and feels-like temperatures will be closer to the upper 30s and lower 40s at the warmest part of the day.

We’re even warmer by Tuesday. After starting the morning in the 20s, which is below average for the time of year, we’ll climb to the lower 50s in the afternoon. Our average high temperature for the date is 49°.

Traveling for the holiday

Travel ahead of the holiday is looking pretty decent across the country. Most areas will remain quiet until late Wednesday and Thursday. If you will be traveling locally or to states nearby, showers will be passing through the region at this time. In central Indiana, rainfall isn’t expected until the afternoon and evening and it will be scattered in nature. These showers will continue into Friday before ending as potentially a rain/snow mix early Saturday.

We get right back to sunshine and temperatures near 50° before the holiday weekend closes.