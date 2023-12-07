Indy’s high of 55° Thursday is normal for early November, not December 7. Temperatures surged thanks to a warm front that ushered in the warm air and brought gusty winds with it. It also was a nice and sunny day and made for a winning sunset. December is Indianapolis’ cloudiest month on average so these days we should take advantage of. We’ll have more sunshine next week, too.

Expect another dry day on Friday with gradually increasing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will likely be a smidge warmer than Thursday. Highs will approach the upper 50s across Central Indiana.

Friday will also be breezy with gusty SW winds getting up to 30 miles per hour. We’ll cloud over ahead of an approaching cold front but should remain rain-free until the overnight hours. That’s when winds will also be at its peak, gusting up to 40 miles per hour at times overnight into early Saturday.

Saturday we’ll make a run at 60° for a high temperature which is normal for the end of October. After that, temperatures will crash when a cold front passes through. It’s going to bring rain ahead of it. Overnight Friday into Saturday morning brings scattered chances before more widespread activity in the afternoon and evening.

It’s also possible a few snowflakes will mix in early Sunday morning as the cold air rushes in. It will be dependent on if we can get to 32° or lower quicker. When all is said and done, this won’t be a big rain-maker but a few spots especially south and east cold receive isolated amounts of 0.75-1.0″. We’ll dry out Sunday before an extended sunny stretch next week.

Next week will start a bit cooler with highs struggling to hit 40° Monday and Tuesday. That’s because the cooler northwest flow will be around. We’ll have wind chills in the 20s at times likely on those days. However, upper-level ridging is forecast to move back into the region midweek. That will start getting our temperatures back up above normal. Temperatures are favored to be mild heading into the days leading up to Christmas.