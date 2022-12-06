INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and even a couple storms were present across parts of Central Indiana today, but despite the dreary conditions Indianapolis stayed mild once again.

A break in the rain, not the clouds

Gray conditions will remain as we head into Wednesday morning, but it will remain mild too. In fact, overnight temperatures may not slip more than a couple degrees below our average high.

Wednesday we are expecting to catch a break in the rain, but it will be dreary to start things off with dense fog across parts of Central Indiana. Fog will lift during the daytime as high temperatures reach the low 50s and even mid 50s in southern Indiana. It won’t be a bad day to step outside for this time of year!

Late week storm system

Our next weather-maker is expected to impact the Hoosier state on Thursday. The morning will be quiet with a couple peeks of sunlight possible. Sun will be fleeting however, as clouds build during the afternoon and showers enter the state before the evening. A low pressure system originating in the Southwest US will be approaching the state, and periods of rain will fall through the back half of Thursday and into the night. Despite the rain, high temperatures should still remain to near 50°.

We expect this weather to hang around on Friday as well, but showers may be more off & on in nature. Despite little to no sun once again, Friday should also return to at least the upper 40s, 5-10° above average.

Drier over the weekend

More drying is expected to come during the weekend, though gray weather is likely to persist too.