Temperatures, humidity and rain chances all rising

We’re heating up today as temperatures return to a summery feel. Tuesday and Wednesday brought temperatures to the area that were more on par with what we would feel in September. However, Thursday will be a return to more seasonal temperatures with highs rising to the mid 80s this afternoon.

Temperatures the past couple of days may have been a little too cool for you to jump into the pool. Today is great pool weather or one to get outside and get the lawn-care done before the rain arrives! Enjoy!

With the warmer temperatures, humidity will begin to rise as well. It’s when dew point temperatures rise over 60° that we start to feel uncomfortable. Our dew point temperatures will be rising throughout the day and meet that threshold later this afternoon. It won’t be terribly muggy today, but the humidity will continue to rise through the night and we will become quite muggy by Friday and into the weekend.

Rain chances are going up, too, and we have the potential for some VERY heavy rainfall in the coming days. A few isolated to widely scattered showers are possible this evening but most remain dry. Better chances for rain and storms come as we head toward the morning commute, especially in our northern counties. Have the umbrella close by for a while.

Over the coming days, parts of central Indiana will pickup quite a bit of rainfall, making flooding a real concern. The setup, winds shifting out of the southwest Friday will stream in plenty of moisture from the Gulf. A front stalls out over the region and will bring the threat of rainfall to the state for several days. The exact location of where this front stalls will greatly impact how much rain we see.

Right now, it’s favorable for our northern and western counties to see 3″ to 5″ of rain between now and mid next week. It must be emphasized that this could change depending on where this front stalls. Stay tuned as we continue to analyze new data.

Although we are tracking daily rain chances, that doesn’t mean we’re looking at washouts each day. At this time, Saturday and Sunday rain showers have trended to be more widely scattered with periods of dry time during the day too. Again, keep checking back as we’ll post updates as soon as we get more information.