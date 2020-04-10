Temperatures bounce around; rain Easter Sunday

Much colder this morning! We’ve dropped to the freezing line downtown and it’s still breezy. High pressure has cleared out the sky so the moon is shining bright. We’ll keep that mostly clear sky so lots of sunshine expected. That won’t help our temperatures, though. Highs will struggle to hit 50 degrees which is very much below the normal high of 62. We’ll also stay somewhat breezy which will make it stay chilly. Cold again tonight with lows back to the mid 30s with a partly cloudy sky.

A few showers are expected throughout Easter Sunday. We’ll get between a quarter and half inch of rain across Central Indiana. Temperatures will temporarily improve this weekend but another cold front will drop our highs back to the 40s starting Monday. Overnight lows will feature a couple of hard freezes so any early season plants will need protection.