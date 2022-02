It looks like our weather will get warmer and warmer as we wrap up the weekend and get ready for next week. Highs bounce into seasonal temperatures Sunday afternoon in the mid 40s.

We’ll also see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Satellite and radar are set to be clear and dry all through Sunday afternoon and evening.

The week will get much warmer with highs going well above normal as we remain dry. We break into the 50s by Tuesday, and reaching the low 60s by next weekend.