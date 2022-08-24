After a mild start to the work week with low humidity, we crank up the heat a bit more for Thursday with temperatures rising to the upper 80s and the heat index in the 90s. We’ll have a sunny day but clouds will increase Thursday evening as a cold front approaches. Ahead of the front, a few isolated showers will be possible Thursday evening with the best chances for rain after 10pm. Scattered storms will continue through early Friday morning and less than a half-inch of rain is likely. Our summer rainfall deficit is now more than five inches below average and spotty rain chances will linger across the area Friday.

So far this summer we’ve had 20, 90° days and we’ll add to that total over the next seven days as we’re back to dry, hot and more humid conditions for the weekend. Expect highs near 90° with the heat index above 95° though early next week. We’ll have a dry Saturday with a daily chance for rain Sunday through Tuesday

After a dry start, summer rainfall has increased over the past two months.

Scattered storms are likely Thursday night.

Temperatures will be warmer this weekend.