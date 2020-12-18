Temperature roller coaster heading into week of Christmas

Dense fog is limiting visibility in some locations this cold Friday morning. This could also lead to icy roads and sidewalks so be cautious again. Dense fog will stick for the morning rush but by the time we make it to lunch we will be mostly sunny with temperatures climbing above freezing.

Temperatures are much colder this morning; some more than ten degrees colder than yesterday morning. Highs today will be an improvement, though, as we climb near 40 by the afternoon.

We could have a small wintry mix on Saturday morning with isolated light showers during the afternoon. The rain will hardly amount to anything at all with under a tenth of an inch expected.

Temperatures will be a roller coaster over the next week. The peak will occur on Wednesday with a high of 50. That will be short-lived; temperatures will plummet on Christmas Eve.