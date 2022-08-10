INDIANAPOLIS – Over the last few days, we have seen over an inch of rainfall here in Indianapolis. No rain is expected today, however. Rainfall and temperature records will hold for today.
- Record high temperature: 99° (1911)
- Record low temperature: 50° (1972)
- Record rainfall: 1.25″ (1874)
On this day two years ago, a line of severe storms swept across the Midwest, including central Indiana. These storms cause wind damage that knocked down trees and power lines. This line eventually was classified as a derecho that started in Nebraska and Iowa and traveled into Ohio.
On this date back in 1980, golf ball-sized hail fell in Westfield.