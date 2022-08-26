INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will top off in the 80s with mostly sunny skies. Our temperature and rainfall records will hold again for this date.

Record high temperature: 97° (1948)

Record low temperature: 48° (1945)

Record rainfall: 1.90″ (1890)

Check this out! Back on this date in 1986, thunderstorm winds in Whitestown blew open the back door of a house and shattered a window, blew open a refrigerator door, and emptied its contents, while a 30-pound beagle was thrown off a couch and out the front door!