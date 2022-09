INDIANAPOLIS – Some sunshine and temperatures in the 80s this afternoon mean no new records are expected on this date.

Record high temperature: 100° (1953)

Record low temperature: 45° (1885)

Record rainfall: 2.10″ (1879)

On September 1, 2003, Indianapolis picked up 7.20″ of rainfall, the most in a 24-hr period in the city. Due to that rainfall, on September 2, 2003, the highest flood since 1913 quickly struck the Martinsville area following heavy rains.