INDIANAPOLIS – Despite the heavy rainfall we saw early this morning, rainfall records will hold for the day. We are entering a streak of 80° days, so our high-temperature record will also hold for the day.

Record high temperature: 99° (1930)

Record low temperature: 50° (1884)

Record rainfall: 2.36″ (1969)

The storms we did see early this morning did not bring severe weather to central Indiana. That has not always been the case on this date. On August 9, 1969, a tornado touched down just north of Speedway, destroying 5 houses and damaging several others.