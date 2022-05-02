INDIANAPOLIS – Good Monday morning! We are starting off with temperatures in the 40s this morning but dry. We stay dry today with rain chances returning as we head into the overnight hours and some rain chances this week as well.

Best day of the week

Monday will be the best day of the week. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a light breeze out of the southwest. Mostly sunny skies will also be around for the day today.

Overnight tonight clouds will begin to thicken up with lows in the upper 50s. Rain chances will begin to move in after midnight.

Strong storms on Tuesday

Thunderstorms and heavy rain will move in Tuesday morning, just in time for the morning commute. Storms will move out during the early morning hours leaving behind some scattered storms during the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70s with breezy conditions out of the south and west.

Severe threat for Indiana

IF any storms become strong to severe for Central Indiana, it will be during the morning hours. Any afternoon storms could become strong mainly to our south and east. Damaging winds will be the highest threat with these storms along with heavy rain.

More rain chances this week

Wednesday will be a dry day before rain chances move in Thursday and stick around into Saturday. Temperatures this week will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s, very seasonal for this time of year.