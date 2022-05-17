INDIANAPOLIS – Good Tuesday morning! We are starting off this morning with chilly conditions but it will warm up nicely for our afternoon. Today is the best day this week with rain chances returning for the end of the week.

Sunshine and nice Tuesday

For your Tuesday, temperatures will top off in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine and light winds! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s with increasing clouds and showers by morning.

Strong storms are possible Wednesday

Wednesday will feature showers and storms throughout the day. Rain will be heavy at times and a stronger storm or two cannot be ruled out. Damaging winds and flooding are the primary threats with stronger storms. Flooding will mainly be a concern along and south of I-70, where the stronger storm threat is as well. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Big warm-up coming

Thursday and Friday will feature a spotty storm chance each day but the major story will be the temperatures. Thursday temperatures will be in the lower 80s and by Friday winds will pick up out of the south boosting temperatures close to 90°!

Strong to severe storms Saturday

The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted a large area across the Midwest with a chance for strong to severe storms on Saturday. We will continue to monitor this threat.

Pole Day forecast

Sunday for Pole Day looks sunny and cooler than average with temperatures in the 60s!