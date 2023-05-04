INDIANAPOLIS – More sunshine to wrap up the rest of the week across Indiana!
Friday forecast
Sunny skies prevail
Sunshine will continue well into Friday. Clear skies for the morning hours will make way for temperatures to increase into the lower 70s once again Friday afternoon. By Friday evening, partly cloudy skies develop to our west.
70 degree highs Friday
Temperatures return to normal Friday with a slight boost in the warmer direction. High temperatures in Indianapolis are expected to be around 72 degrees.
Indianapolis 7-day forecast
Rain showers return to the forecast with a few thunderstorms as we head into Sunday. Daily storm chances occur for the next week ahead through Wednesday.