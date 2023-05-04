INDIANAPOLIS – More sunshine to wrap up the rest of the week across Indiana!

Friday forecast

Sunny skies prevail

Sunshine will continue well into Friday. Clear skies for the morning hours will make way for temperatures to increase into the lower 70s once again Friday afternoon. By Friday evening, partly cloudy skies develop to our west.

70 degree highs Friday

Temperatures return to normal Friday with a slight boost in the warmer direction. High temperatures in Indianapolis are expected to be around 72 degrees.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast

Rain showers return to the forecast with a few thunderstorms as we head into Sunday. Daily storm chances occur for the next week ahead through Wednesday.