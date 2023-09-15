It is a chilly morning across central Indiana with temperatures falling into the lower to mid-40s in our outlying counties! A weather station in rural Zionsville dropped to 41°, while the Frankfort and Muncie fell to 44°.

The clear skies may have helped temperatures dip into the 40s, but it will also contribute to a large temperatures jump this afternoon. Highs will rebound into the mid to upper 70s later today, which is seasonal for the date.

The weather looks ideal for high school football games this evening. The clear skies will persist through the evening hours with temperatures in the 70s during game time. Lows are going to fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s tonight.

Changes are on the way this weekend as a storm system approaches central Indiana. Cloud cover is going to build into the state on Saturday as temperatures climb to 80°. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out Saturday evening. However, rain chances will rise overnight and heading into Sunday. Totals will remain below a quarter of an inch for most locations.