Sunshine to start the week off

High pressure is in control across the Midwest, and will provide us with plenty of sunshine over the next few days.

High temperatures reached the upper 40s today, and will continue to warm into the middle of the week with all of the sunshine and daytime heating that will take place.

It wasn’t as windy today as it was yesterday with severe wind gusts, but we still had several locations with wind gusts over 20 mph.

Here’s what the start of the week looks like. Monday temperatures will rise quickly into the low to mid 50s.